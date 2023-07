Lawman Raylan Givens returns in this daring, totally 'Justified' reboot Timothy Olyphant once again plays Elmore Leonard's quick-tempered U.S. marshal in Justified: City Primeval, an eight-part sequel brimming with colorful, volatile characters.

Review TV Reviews Lawman Raylan Givens returns in this daring, totally 'Justified' reboot Lawman Raylan Givens returns in this daring, totally 'Justified' reboot Listen · 6:09 6:09 Timothy Olyphant once again plays Elmore Leonard's quick-tempered U.S. marshal in Justified: City Primeval, an eight-part sequel brimming with colorful, volatile characters. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor