World Russia halts participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative Russia halts participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative Listen · 4:12 4:12 Russia announced it is suspending participation in the Black Sea Grain Initiative, as a key bridge linking annexed Crimea to the Russian mainland was attacked again.