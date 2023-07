In 'Onlookers,' people from Charlottesville reckon with the civil unrest of 2017 NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with author Ann Beattie about her latest book Onlookers.

Author Interviews In 'Onlookers,' people from Charlottesville reckon with the civil unrest of 2017 In 'Onlookers,' people from Charlottesville reckon with the civil unrest of 2017 Listen · 4:22 4:22 NPR's Scott Detrow speaks with author Ann Beattie about her latest book Onlookers. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor