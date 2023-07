The implications of Russia suspending the Black Sea Grain Deal with Ukraine NPR's Adrian Florido talks with U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield about Russia backing out of the Black Sea Grain Deal with Ukraine.

World The implications of Russia suspending the Black Sea Grain Deal with Ukraine The implications of Russia suspending the Black Sea Grain Deal with Ukraine Listen · 4:03 4:03 NPR's Adrian Florido talks with U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield about Russia backing out of the Black Sea Grain Deal with Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor