Tax credits may prompt companies to get rid of CO2 emissions. But will it be enough? Tax credits may soon help jump start projects in the Midwest designed to fight climate change by capturing carbon dioxide emissions. However, the cost to taxpayers remains uncertain.

Climate Tax credits may prompt companies to get rid of CO2 emissions. But will it be enough? Tax credits may prompt companies to get rid of CO2 emissions. But will it be enough? Listen · 3:54 3:54 Tax credits may soon help jump start projects in the Midwest designed to fight climate change by capturing carbon dioxide emissions. However, the cost to taxpayers remains uncertain. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor