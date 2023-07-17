Christine Baranski

Christine Baranski is an actor with an impressive resume. She went to Julliard and performed on Broadway in shows like The Real Thing, Rumors, and House of Blue Leaves. She's also won two Tony Awards. On the hit sitcom Cybil she played the title character's best friend, Maryann and won an Emmy award for the part. Baranski's also an iconic character actor with a distinctive look that commands your attention on screen.

In 2009, she got a part on the CBS show The Good Wife. It was a legal and political drama that starred Juliana Marguiles. Baranski played Diane Lockhart on the show – a partner at the firm Marguiles' character worked at.

Critics loved The Good Wife, millions watched it. And when the series wrapped, Baranski got her own spinoff. It was called The Good Fight.

When Baranski came on Bullseye last year, The Good Fight had just started running its sixth and final season. It's streaming on Paramount Plus.

The Good Fight is a drama, like its predecessor. But it's also pretty funny.

You'll soon be able to watch Christine Baranski in Praise Petey – an animated sitcom about a young woman who goes to a small town... to take over her late father's cult. It also stars Annie Murphy, John Cho and the great Stephen Root. The show premieres July 21 on Freeform.

Christine Baranski chat's with Jesse about her time portraying Diane on The Good Fight. Plus, she talks about being one of the early graduates of Juilliard, and her long-time collaborated relationship with Broadway legend Stephen Sondheim.

This interview originally aired in September 2022.