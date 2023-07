To Speak Up : StoryCorps 50 years ago, most of the nation was glued to "gavel-to-gavel" coverage of the Senate Watergate hearings that would uncover major abuses of power by the Nixon administration. In this episode – how a decision to speak up blew the lid off the largest political scandal in American history.

StoryCorps To Speak Up To Speak Up Listen · 17:20 17:20 50 years ago, most of the nation was glued to "gavel-to-gavel" coverage of the Senate Watergate hearings that would uncover major abuses of power by the Nixon administration. In this episode – how a decision to speak up blew the lid off the largest political scandal in American history.