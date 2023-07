Hong Kong's health minster urges folks to stare at those smoking where they shouldn't Can staring stop smoking? That's what Hong Kong's health minster prescribes when someone smokes where they shouldn't. Since law enforcement can't stop all naughty smokers, maybe public shaming might.

