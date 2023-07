Jay-Z exhibit 'The Book of Hov' opens at the Brooklyn Public Library The blueprint for today's hip-hop just got his own exhibit at the Brooklyn Public Library. "The Book of Hov" exhibit honors Jay-Z. Thirteen limited-edition library cards are also making their debut.

