Twitter vs. Threads, and why influencers could be the ultimate winners

Enlarge this image Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

In the wake of user dissatisfaction with Twitter, a crop of hungry new apps have sprung up to replace it. This week on It's Been A Minute, host Brittany Luse is joined by Washington Post reporter Taylor Lorenz to unravel Meta's newest app: Threads. They also discuss the latest changes in the the social media landscape, our power to shape it and why influencers could ultimately come out on top.



You can follow us on Twitter @NPRItsBeenAMin and email us at ibam@npr.org.

This episode was produced by Corey Antonio Rose. It was edited by Jessica Placzek. Engineering support came from Gilly Moon. Factchecking help came from Ayda Pourasad. Our executive producer is Veralyn Williams. Our VP of programming is Yolanda Sangweni and our senior VP of programming is Anya Grundmann.