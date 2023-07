Remembering house music legend DJ Deeon, dead at 56 Chicago house icon DJ Deeon passed this week. The producer pioneered the "ghetto house" subgenre in the early 1990s.

Obituaries Remembering house music legend DJ Deeon, dead at 56 Remembering house music legend DJ Deeon, dead at 56 Listen · 1:10 1:10 Chicago house icon DJ Deeon passed this week. The producer pioneered the "ghetto house" subgenre in the early 1990s. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor