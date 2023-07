The legacy of Ginger Rogers, who would have turned 112 this week Ginger Rogers would have turned 112 this week. We remember her and her collaboration with her most famous partner, Fred Astaire.

Dance The legacy of Ginger Rogers, who would have turned 112 this week The legacy of Ginger Rogers, who would have turned 112 this week Listen · 5:01 5:01 Ginger Rogers would have turned 112 this week. We remember her and her collaboration with her most famous partner, Fred Astaire. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor