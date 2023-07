Judge heard arguments about when Trump's classified documents trial should begin Attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his aide Walt Nauta were in a Florida courtroom Tuesday. It's the first pre-trial hearing on classified documents ahead of their federal trial.

National Judge heard arguments about when Trump's classified documents trial should begin Judge heard arguments about when Trump's classified documents trial should begin Listen · 4:12 4:12 Attorneys for former President Donald Trump and his aide Walt Nauta were in a Florida courtroom Tuesday. It's the first pre-trial hearing on classified documents ahead of their federal trial. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor