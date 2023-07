Belle Ortiz, the valiant educator who brought mariachi to public schools, has died Texas educator and musician Belle Ortiz has died. She played a vital role in bringing mariachi music out of the night clubs and into public schools across Texas as a musical discipline.

Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor