Accessibility links
In Good Health: The Complexities Of Autoimmune Disease : 1A About one in ten people have an autoimmune disease, according to a population study of more than 2.2 million people. Autoimmune disease varies widely, and falls into subspecialties across the medical world: dermatology, gastroenterology, neurology , and more — and getting a diagnosis for an autoimmune disease can be long and difficult.

Autoimmune diseases affect women and women of color on a far more frequent basis. Lupus is one of these diseases, affecting African American women three times more than white women.

We discuss why the diagnostic process for an autoimmune disease is so complicated and why rates of disease are higher for women and women of color.

Want to support 1A? Give to your local public radio station and subscribe to this podcast. Have questions? Find out how to connect with us by visiting our website.

1A

In Good Health: The Complexities Of Autoimmune Disease

In Good Health: The Complexities Of Autoimmune Disease

Listen · 34:00
  • Download
  • <iframe src="https://www.npr.org/player/embed/1188436256/1188436950" width="100%" height="290" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" title="NPR embedded audio player">
Enlarge this image

Dr Helmut Tschabitscher (left) and Dr Hellmuth Schinko examining multiple sclerosis bacteria under the microscope at the University Clinic for Nervous Diseases in Vienna, in the 50s. Senta Leisterer/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Senta Leisterer/Getty Images

Dr Helmut Tschabitscher (left) and Dr Hellmuth Schinko examining multiple sclerosis bacteria under the microscope at the University Clinic for Nervous Diseases in Vienna, in the 50s.

Senta Leisterer/Getty Images

About one in ten people have an autoimmune disease, according to a population study of more than 2.2 million people.

Autoimmune disease varies widely, and falls into subspecialties across the medical world: dermatology, gastroenterology, neurology, and more — and getting a diagnosis for an autoimmune disease can be long and difficult.

A listener, Jacob, shared this with us:

I was diagnosed with psoriatic arthritis last fall. The diagnostic process was strange. It involved everything from a huge battery of blood tests, to physical examinations, and even a skin biopsy to see if I had psoriasis. I've dealt with inflammation for most of my life so to realize it could be something like arthritis and have significant immune ramifications have been really eye-opening for me.

Autoimmune diseases affect women and women of color on a far more frequent basis. Lupus is one of these diseases, affecting African American women three times more than white women.

Why is the diagnostic process for an autoimmune disease so complicated? Why are rates of disease higher for women and women of color?

The University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine's Dr. Mehret Burri Talabi, Director of Research at the Lupus Foundation of America Joy Buie, and the Multiple Sclerosis Comprehensive Care and Research Group's interim chief, Dr. Lilyana Amezcua join us for the conversation.

Like what you hear? Find more of our programs online.