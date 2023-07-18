#2364: Press On! : The Best of Car Talk Hippies remember their Volkswagen vans fondly as a low-cost, tiny home on wheels. What they've forgotten is what a mechanical nightmare they were. On this episode we start the show with Sandra's 'flamethrower edition' of the Vanagon and end with Frank's 'brake failure' Eurovan. What a long strange trip it's gonna be on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.



