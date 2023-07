In 'To Dye For,' Alden Wicker warns of toxic chemicals in our clothes In 2018, Delta airlines unveiled new uniforms made of a synthetic-blend fabric. Soon after, flight attendants began to get sick. Alden Wicker explains how toxic chemicals get in clothes in To Dye For.

Your Health Is 'Toxic Fashion' making us sick? A look at the chemicals lurking in our clothes