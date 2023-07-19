A man dressed as Darth Vader ran a mile in 128-degree Death Valley

It's a near-annual tradition for Jon Rice to run a mile as a fast as he can in Death Valley — on the hottest day — in a Darth Vader costume. He says the thrill of 128 degree run is worth it.

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martínez.

It's a near-annual tradition for Jon Rice to run a mile as fast as he can in California's Death Valley on the hottest day of the year while wearing a Darth Vader costume. So why? Rice says the thrill of the 128-degree run is worth it. And occasionally someone in a Chewbacca costume runs alongside. Why hasn't Mark Hamill joined him? Anyway, let's hope he remembers to hydrate, because, as you all know, Sith happens.

It's MORNING EDITION.

