A man dressed as Darth Vader ran a mile in 128-degree Death Valley It's a near-annual tradition for Jon Rice to run a mile as a fast as he can in Death Valley — on the hottest day — in a Darth Vader costume. He says the thrill of 128 degree run is worth it.

