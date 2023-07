Belle Ortiz, the valiant educator who brought mariachi to public schools, has died Texas educator and musician Belle Ortiz has died. She played a vital role in bringing mariachi music out of the clubs and into public schools across Texas. (First aired on ATC on July 18, 2023.)

Music Belle Ortiz, the valiant educator who brought mariachi to public schools, has died Texas educator and musician Belle Ortiz has died. She played a vital role in bringing mariachi music out of the clubs and into public schools across Texas. (First aired on ATC on July 18, 2023.)