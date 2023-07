Israeli President Isaac Herzog set to address Congress Israeli President Isaac Herzog < > will address a joint meeting of Congress today. He speaks a day after the House passed a resolution in support of Israel, despite recent tensions.

Middle East Israeli President Isaac Herzog set to address Congress Israeli President Isaac Herzog set to address Congress Listen · 4:05 4:05 Israeli President Isaac Herzog < > will address a joint meeting of Congress today. He speaks a day after the House passed a resolution in support of Israel, despite recent tensions. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor