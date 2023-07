Phoenix fire captain discusses what it's like to work as the city breaks heat records Firefighters in Phoenix have been scrambling to help people suffering from relentless heat. The city broke a national record Tuesday with 19 consecutive days of temperatures of at least 110 degrees.

Climate Phoenix fire captain discusses what it's like to work as the city breaks heat records