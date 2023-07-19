A boy caught a South American fish with human-like teeth in an Oklahoma pond

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. An avid fisherman in Oklahoma recently caught something unusual in his neighborhood pond. Using a piece of bread as bait, 11-year-old Charlie Clinton reeled in a South American fish with humanlike teeth. It's a relative of the better-known piranha, but the pacu is a vegetarian. No joke, though - state wildlife officials took the opportunity to remind us all not to dump exotic pets in local waterways. It's MORNING EDITION.

