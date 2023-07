A boy caught a South American fish with human-like teeth in an Oklahoma pond A boy caught a South American fish with human-like teeth in Oklahoma. The Pacu, a relative of the piranha, is vegetarian. Wildlife officials remind us not to dump exotic pets in local waters.

