Michigan's attorney general charges 16 people in false elector scheme Michigan's attorney general is charging 16 people with election law and forgery felonies, alleging that they falsely stated they were electors for Donald Trump after the 2020 presidential election.

National Michigan's attorney general charges 16 people in false elector scheme Michigan's attorney general charges 16 people in false elector scheme Listen · 3:43 3:43 Michigan's attorney general is charging 16 people with election law and forgery felonies, alleging that they falsely stated they were electors for Donald Trump after the 2020 presidential election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor