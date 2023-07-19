Accessibility links
#2365: The Mind of Melissa : The Best of Car Talk For a show hosted by two knuckleheads, Car Talk has a pretty thoughtful and literate audience. Listener Jay Powell muses on the meaning of a world that contains both Car Talk and it's theoretical opposite: Melissa Peterson. It's Prose and Pistons on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

And if you want to listen to more Car Talk, sign up for Car Talk+! Car Talk+ is the easiest way for fans to access more than 800 Car Talk episodes, wherever you listen to podcasts. Find out more at plus.npr.org/cartalk or find the Car Talk channel in Apple Podcasts.

#2365: The Mind of Melissa

