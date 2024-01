The Changing Hollywood Landscape : Fresh Air The entertainment industry is in upheaval. Streamers are reckoning with not being profitable, and writers and actors are on strike. Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw talks about what viewers can expect.



Maureen Corrigan reviews two summer reads: Do Tell and The Stolen Coast.

Fresh Air The Changing Hollywood Landscape The Changing Hollywood Landscape Listen · 45:50 45:50 The entertainment industry is in upheaval. Streamers are reckoning with not being profitable, and writers and actors are on strike. Bloomberg reporter Lucas Shaw talks about what viewers can expect.



Maureen Corrigan reviews two summer reads: Do Tell and The Stolen Coast. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor