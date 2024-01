Remembering André Watts / USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe : Fresh Air We remember classical pianist André Watts, who died last week at the age of 77. He became famous overnight after performing with Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic at the age of 16.



Fresh Air Remembering André Watts / USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe Remembering André Watts / USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe We remember classical pianist André Watts, who died last week at the age of 77. He became famous overnight after performing with Leonard Bernstein and the New York Philharmonic at the age of 16.



Soccer star Megan Rapinoe is playing in her last Women's World Cup this month. She spoke with Terry Gross in 2020 for her memoir, One Life.



