Searching for Utopia : The Pulse For centuries, writers and philosophers have imagined what a perfect world might look like — if only we had a chance to start over, build it all from scratch. The term "utopia" comes from ancient Greek. It literally means "no place," but it's also a pun on "eutopia," meaning "good place." In other words, it's a good place that doesn't exist. But that hasn't stopped a never-ending stream of dreamers and seekers — from political and economic theorists, to dictators, hippies, and religious zealots — from trying to create utopias of their own.



So, what is it that makes the idea so seductive? Who is attracted to a more perfect world? And what happens when it all goes wrong? On this episode, we explore modern attempts at real-life utopias. We'll hear about an AI researcher's doomed mission to establish a post-apocalyptic community in the Scottish Highlands, what it's like growing up in a utopian community, and the dark side of efforts to build sustainable smart cities around the world.

