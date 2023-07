New countries and a changing U.S. team: what to expect for the Women's World Cup The FIFA Women's World Cup opens in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with soccer writer Sophie Downey about what to expect in the championship.

Sports New countries and a changing U.S. team: what to expect for the Women's World Cup New countries and a changing U.S. team: what to expect for the Women's World Cup Listen · 4:15 4:15 The FIFA Women's World Cup opens in Australia and New Zealand on Thursday. NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with soccer writer Sophie Downey about what to expect in the championship. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor