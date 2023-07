Copycat drugs could end Humira's reign as the prominent arthritis treatment The arthritis drug Humira has been a blockbuster seller for more than two decades. Now, some copycats could end Humira's reign.

Medical Treatments Copycat drugs could end Humira's reign as the prominent arthritis treatment Copycat drugs could end Humira's reign as the prominent arthritis treatment Listen · 3:54 3:54 The arthritis drug Humira has been a blockbuster seller for more than two decades. Now, some copycats could end Humira's reign. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor