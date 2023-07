A new development in the investigation into the murder of Tupac Shakur More than 25 years after Tupac Shakur's death, there's been a development in the investigation into his murder. The Las Vegas Police Department says it has issued a search warrant in Nevada.

National A new development in the investigation into the murder of Tupac Shakur A new development in the investigation into the murder of Tupac Shakur Listen · 1:57 1:57 More than 25 years after Tupac Shakur's death, there's been a development in the investigation into his murder. The Las Vegas Police Department says it has issued a search warrant in Nevada. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor