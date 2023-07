Got tipping rage? This barista reveals what it's like to be behind the tip screen The rise in tipping has many customers fuming, but one worker who depends on tips says most customers misunderstand what they are — and shares what it feels like when people don't tip.

Economy Got tipping rage? This barista reveals what it's like to be behind the tip screen Got tipping rage? This barista reveals what it's like to be behind the tip screen Listen · 4:47 4:47 The rise in tipping has many customers fuming, but one worker who depends on tips says most customers misunderstand what they are — and shares what it feels like when people don't tip. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor