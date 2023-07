How AI could perpetuate racism, sexism and other biases in society NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with scholar Safiya Noble about how advancements in artificial intelligence could further perpetuate biases in society.

NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with scholar Safiya Noble about how advancements in artificial intelligence could further perpetuate biases in society.