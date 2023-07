Thousands of anti-government protestors in Peru call for the president's resignation Peru is bracing for a fresh wave of protests. Thousands of anti-government protestors have started converging on cities across the country calling for the resignation of the President.

Latin America Thousands of anti-government protestors in Peru call for the president's resignation Thousands of anti-government protestors in Peru call for the president's resignation Audio will be available later today. Peru is bracing for a fresh wave of protests. Thousands of anti-government protestors have started converging on cities across the country calling for the resignation of the President. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor