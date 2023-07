Extreme heat raises concern about the health of prison inmates, particularly in Texas As record-setting, dangerous heat continues in parts of the Southwest, there's concern about inmates in Texas. Most Texas prisoner housing isn't air conditioned and there are no temperature standards.

Weather Extreme heat raises concern about the health of prison inmates, particularly in Texas Extreme heat raises concern about the health of prison inmates, particularly in Texas Audio will be available later today. As record-setting, dangerous heat continues in parts of the Southwest, there's concern about inmates in Texas. Most Texas prisoner housing isn't air conditioned and there are no temperature standards. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor