Grass vs. turf: The debate over the best playing surface for soccer rages on It's an ongoing debate in soccer circles whether artificial turf is good for the sport. To host an international soccer game, a university recently had to truck in grass to cover its turf.

Sports Grass vs. turf: The debate over the best playing surface for soccer rages on Grass vs. turf: The debate over the best playing surface for soccer rages on Audio will be available later today. It's an ongoing debate in soccer circles whether artificial turf is good for the sport. To host an international soccer game, a university recently had to truck in grass to cover its turf. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor