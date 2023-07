Scientists say extreme heat should inspire more aggressive action on climate change Extreme weather has already taken a big toll this summer around the world. So as the climate keeps changing, how much worse should we expect disasters to get? And what are the lessons for next time?

Climate Scientists say extreme heat should inspire more aggressive action on climate change Scientists say extreme heat should inspire more aggressive action on climate change Listen · 3:18 3:18 Extreme weather has already taken a big toll this summer around the world. So as the climate keeps changing, how much worse should we expect disasters to get? And what are the lessons for next time? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor