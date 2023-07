Sen. Gillibrand discusses efforts to ban lawmakers from holding and trading stocks NPR speaks with U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., about her push to ban congressional lawmakers and executive branch officials from holding or trading stocks in individual companies.

Politics Sen. Gillibrand discusses efforts to ban lawmakers from holding and trading stocks