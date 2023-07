As the Women's World Cup kicks off, the U.S. hopes to win its third in a row The Women's World Cup kicks off today, and the U.S. team hopes to become the first team ever to win three tournaments in a row.

Sports As the Women's World Cup kicks off, the U.S. hopes to win its third in a row As the Women's World Cup kicks off, the U.S. hopes to win its third in a row Audio will be available later today. The Women's World Cup kicks off today, and the U.S. team hopes to become the first team ever to win three tournaments in a row. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor