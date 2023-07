New study finds a genetic variant may explain why some get COVID but have no symptoms NPR's Leila Fadel talks with Dr. Jill Hollenbach, a professor of neurology and epidemiology at UC San Francisco who organized a study of genes linked to asymptomatic COVID-19.

Science New study finds a genetic variant may explain why some get COVID but have no symptoms