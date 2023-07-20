Accessibility links
U.S. says Russia wants to attack civilian ships and falsely blame Ukraine The National Security Council declassified information about what it called an attempted "false flag operation" by Russia as global food supply is threatened.

Politics

U.S. says Russia is laying the groundwork to attack civilian ships and blame Ukraine

Enlarge this image

The TQ Samsun bulk carrier transits the Bosphorus Strait during the early morning hours on Tuesday in Istanbul. The TQ Samsun is the last grain ship, carrying corn and rapeseed, to leave Ukraine under the Black Sea grain initiative. Chris McGrath/Getty Images hide caption

toggle caption
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The TQ Samsun bulk carrier transits the Bosphorus Strait during the early morning hours on Tuesday in Istanbul. The TQ Samsun is the last grain ship, carrying corn and rapeseed, to leave Ukraine under the Black Sea grain initiative.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images

The National Security Council says that Russia is attempting a "false flag operation" to "justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and to then blame them on Ukraine."

The declaration comes days after Russia backed out of a deal that helped move grain from Ukrainian ports, threatening global food supply.

NSC spokesperson John Kirby told reporters in a briefing Thursday afternoon that Russia may try to expand its targets in the Black Sea to attacks on civilian ships that are transporting grain and food.

Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal. Here's what it means for the rest of the world

World

Russia suspends Ukraine grain deal. Here's what it means for the rest of the world

"Russia has already announced publicly that all ships proceeding to Ukrainian ports in Black Sea waters will be considered potential carriers of military cargo, even though they are simply trying to pick up grain and food to be able to feed people around the world," Kirby said.

Kirby said Russia is falsely trying to blame Ukraine for sea mines that Russia itself planted, releasing a video of a detonation it claimed was from a Ukrainian mine.

Kirby said the U.S. found it important to declassify and publicly share the information to warn that the Black Sea waters "are now more dangerous than they were before for civilian shipping and that's because of one party and one party only: and that's Russia."

Earlier Thursday, the U.S. also announced additional sanctions against Russia to further limit its military capabilities.