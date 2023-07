Cambodians to vote in election — widely seen as a sham — and extend rule of Hun Sen Cambodians will vote in an election Sunday that will be neither free nor fair, but will extend the 38-year long rule of Hun Sen and likely ensure the succession of his son.

