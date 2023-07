Trial against anti-government extremist Ammon Bundy comes to a close Closing arguments are expected Friday in a trial against extremist Ammon Bundy. Idaho's largest hospital sued him for $7.5 million after armed protests he led prompted a major security response.

National Trial against anti-government extremist Ammon Bundy comes to a close Trial against anti-government extremist Ammon Bundy comes to a close Listen · 3:29 3:29 Closing arguments are expected Friday in a trial against extremist Ammon Bundy. Idaho's largest hospital sued him for $7.5 million after armed protests he led prompted a major security response. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor