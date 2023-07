How Jason Aldean's latest controversy highlights current state of country music NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Marcus K. Dowling, country music reporter for The Tennessean, on the controversy surrounding Jason Aldean's "Try That In A Small Town" song and music video.

Music News How Jason Aldean's latest controversy highlights current state of country music Listen · 3:55