Legislation would require the Supreme Court to adopt a binding code of ethics Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., joins NPR to discuss his legislation that would require the Supreme Court to adopt a binding code of ethics. The bill faces strong headwinds from House Republicans.

Law Legislation would require the Supreme Court to adopt a binding code of ethics Legislation would require the Supreme Court to adopt a binding code of ethics Listen · 4:53 4:53 Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., joins NPR to discuss his legislation that would require the Supreme Court to adopt a binding code of ethics. The bill faces strong headwinds from House Republicans. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor