Ken Felts, who didn't come out until he was 90, has just gotten married Ken Felts didn't come out as gay until he was 90. He told his daughter about having to abandon his first real love in the 1950s. His story went global on Facebook. Now, at 93, he's found a husband.

Family Ken Felts, who didn't come out until he was 90, has just gotten married Ken Felts, who didn't come out until he was 90, has just gotten married Listen · 2:37 2:37 Ken Felts didn't come out as gay until he was 90. He told his daughter about having to abandon his first real love in the 1950s. His story went global on Facebook. Now, at 93, he's found a husband. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor