CIA Director William Burns discusses recent developments in the war in Ukraine NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with CIA Director William Burns at the Aspen Security Forum about Russian attacks on Ukrainian port cities and about Ukraine using U.S.-supplied cluster bombs.

National Security CIA Director William Burns discusses recent developments in the war in Ukraine CIA Director William Burns discusses recent developments in the war in Ukraine Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with CIA Director William Burns at the Aspen Security Forum about Russian attacks on Ukrainian port cities and about Ukraine using U.S.-supplied cluster bombs. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor