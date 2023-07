Former President Barack Obama releases his 2023 Spotify summer playlist Former President Barack Obama shared a Spotify playlist featuring his favorite summer songs for 2023. His tastes range from SZA's "Snooze" to old-school soul like Aretha Franklin's "Dr. Feelgood."

