Sports Teen amputee to compete in marathon to raise awareness for athletes with disabilities Teen amputee to compete in marathon to raise awareness for athletes with disabilities Listen · 1:59 1:59 A teen amputee plans to compete in this weekend's San Francisco Marathon on crutches. His hope is to raise awareness for athletes with disabilities.